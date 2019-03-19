LaMalfa accepting submissions for the 2019 Congressional high school art competition

RICHVALE — Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) is accepting submissions for the 2019 Congressional High School Art Competition, according to a release. The theme for this year's competition is May the Forest be With You: celebrating our renewable resources.

"Last year was a difficult one for many impacted by fires in Northern California," LaMalfa said. "While our communities continue to recover and we strive towards improved forest management policies, I'm calling upon the many talented young artists in Northern California to showcase the true natural beauty that we've also been blessed with.

"Every year, I've been very impressed by the artwork that NorCal high school students submit for this competition, and this year I'm especially proud to announce our theme — May the Forest be With You: celebrating our renewable resources."

The winning entry will be displayed for one year in the United States Capitol as part of a nationwide exhibit dedicated to displaying the talents of young people representing each state.

All artwork may be submitted by April 30 to any of Rep. LaMalfa's district offices. The competition winner will be selected by a panel of local community members and contacted on May 6.

The closest district office to Nevada County is at 2399 Rickenbacker Way in Auburn, 95602. The phone number there is 530-878-5035.

LaMalfa also has offices in Chico (120 Independence Circle, Suite B, 95973, 530-343-1000) and Redding (2885 Churn Creek Road, Suite C, 96002, 530-223-5898.)

Source: Congressman Doug LaMalfa