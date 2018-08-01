Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care offers open house Saturday

Saturday is the day for members of the public to view Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care during an open house, according to a release.

The center, which has been serving the South Lake Tahoe community for 40 years, will open from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with it's annual open house.

This is the one time of the year that people other than volunteers with the nonprofit are permitted on the grounds where wild birds and animals are rehabilitated.

Trained volunteers will be on hand as guides to describe the reasons the various wildlife are at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, and the prognosis for their eventual release back to the wild.

Retail items will be available, including Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care T-shirts and hats, posters, license plate holders and magnets. Most of the wildlife will be on a new closed circuit "BEAR TV."

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care is at 1485 Cherry Hills Circle, off of Elks Club Drive in Meyers

For more information, call 530-577-2273, or visit LTWC.org.

Source: Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care