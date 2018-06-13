La dolce vita! Musical Mondays begin at Nevada County Library (PHOTO GALLERY)
June 13, 2018
Beaucoup Chapeaux performed Monday to kick off the Musical Mondays series at the Marian E. Gallaher Amphitheater at the Nevada County Library. Musical Mondays is a series of seven free concerts running through July 23 at the library. The shows are presented by InConcert Sierra and the Nevada County Library. For more information, visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org
