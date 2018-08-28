KVMR General Manager Julie Chiarelli resigns

Nevada City's KVMR community radio announced the resignation of its general manager Julie Chiarelli on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the station — which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary — Chiarelli will be stepping aside and transitioning over the next two months into the position of director of finance for Hospice of the Foothills.

Chiarelli has been at the helm of KVMR for seven years and became general manager just as the station was completing construction on its current Bridge Street location.

"Every nonprofit executive director has a certain life span," said Chiarelli. "I saw the opportunity come up at Hospice of the Foothills and I've had quite a passion for hospice work for many years. I thought it would be a great place to transition to."

KVMR's board of directors agreed during a meeting Monday evening to implement an initial plan on recruitment after learning of Chiarelli's departure.

"We were in a pretty dire place when she took this over," said Cynthia Tweed, KVMR's development director. "She has just risen and brought us to an incredible position both financially and operationally. She's done an incredible job in bringing us to this place. That's going to be the challenge the board faces. Someone has very big shoes to fill."

Chiarelli said she leaves the station with a mixture of sadness and energy.

"While we are sad to see her go, Julie leaves KVMR on very solid financial ground, with operating reserves, a healthy budget, and solid community support," KVMR Board President David Franco said in the release. "We are so grateful for her professional and visionary leadership. It has been a privilege to work with her, and as she goes forward with her new endeavors, we wish her the best."

According to Tweed, Chiarelli will remain full-time until mid-September, then transition to part-time through mid-October before leaving her position permanently.

Chiarelli gave kudos to KVMR's staff, board, and broadcasters, saying that it is a wonderful place and one which she will be sad to leave.

"KVMR is just such a gem in this community," she said. "There's a lot of love and it's just an amazing place and I want to do right by them but also do right by me."

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.