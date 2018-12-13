Kurt Tyrrell, former school employee, pleads not guilty to rape

A former school employee facing rape charges is now on unpaid leave, school officials said.

Kurt Tyrrell, 56, faces three counts of rape by use of an intoxicated substance. Arrested Nov. 27, Tyrrell was placed on administrative leave with pay until Nov. 30, when prosecutors filed the allegations against him, authorities said.

The Penn Valley Elementary School District then placed Tyrrell on leave without pay, Superintendent Torie England said.

"By law, we can't just terminate someone because they've been accused of something," England said. "We only put someone on unpaid leave in certain circumstances. This happens to be one of them."

Tyrrell appeared Thursday in Nevada County Superior Court and pleaded not guilty. He's next scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31.

Tyrrell initially faced accusations of child molestation. One of the original charges indicated the victim was 14 or 15 years old.

Prosecutors have said Tyrrell would have faced a maximum of six years' incarceration if convicted on his first charges. He faces 24 years if convicted on the rape accusations.

Tyrrell is accused of raping his victim three times between May 1 and Aug. 30, court records state. He remained Thursday in the Nevada County Jail under $200,000 in bond, reports state.

Authorities said they arrested Tyrrell after almost a month-long investigation.

Tyrrell worked in information technology for the school district about for about 18 months. He had coached basketball.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.