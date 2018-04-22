Know Your Watershed Week to celebrate Yuba, Bear and American river watersheds

The first Know Your Watershed Week will celebrate the Yuba, Bear, and American River watersheds with activities hosted by 20 organizations from Saturday through May 6, according to a release.

Throughout the week, adults and children will have many opportunities to learn about the watershed they live in, get to know the many organizations that support watershed conservation and have an enjoyable outdoor experience in that watershed.

The website has an interactive map to explore the three watersheds and a calendar of events and happenings at http://www.knowyourwatershed.org. This event is hosted and coordinated by the Wolf Creek Community Alliance and takes place in Auburn, Colfax, Coloma, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Placerville and parts in between.

Activities include school programs and events hosted by South Yuba River Citizens League, Bear Yuba Land Trust, Sierra Streams Institute, Placer Nature Center, Grass Valley Charter School and Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning, as well as public wildflower and bird walks, lots of hikes, a salmon run, bio blitzes, a benefit dinner and dance for the Bear River Legal Defense Team, open house at Sierra Streams Institute's new nature center, chalk art, poetry and outdoor painting events, restoration activities, trail building and other opportunities to learn about or help the watersheds, animals, and people in them.

Participating Organizations and schools to date are American River Conservancy, American River Institute, American Rivers, Bear Yuba Land Trust, Grass Valley Charter School, Placer Land Trust, Placer Nature Center, California Native Plant Society: Redbud Chapter, Save the Bear River, Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning, Sierra Foothills Audubon, Woolman at Sierra Friends Center, Sierra Land Trust, Sierra Fund, Sierra Streams Institute, South Yuba River Citizens League, South Yuba River Park Association, Three Forks Bakery and Brewing Company, Wolf Creek Community Alliance and the Yuba Watershed Institute.

To learn more about this event go to http://www.knowyourwatershed.org or reach coordinator Josie Crawford at wolfcreekcomm@gmail.com, or call 530-268-1474.

Recommended Stories For You

Source: The Wolf Creek Community Alliance