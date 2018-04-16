Know Your Watershed Week scheduled for end of April in western Nevada County

The Wolf Creek Community Alliance is set to present the first Know Your Watershed Week to celebrate the Yuba, Bear and American River watersheds.

The event is scheduled for April 28 through May 6 with more than 30 events throughout the week. Adults and children will have opportunities to learn about the watershed and get to know the organizations that support watershed conservation.

Events take place in Auburn, Colfax, Coloma, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Placerville and parts in between.

Activities include: school programs and events hosted by South Yuba River Citizens League, Bear Yuba Land Trust, Sierra Streams Institute, Placer Nature Center, Grass Valley Charter School and Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning.

Also scheduled are public wildflower and bird walks, lots of hikes, a salmon run, bio blitzes, a benefit dinner and dance for the Bear River Legal Defense Team, open house at Sierra Streams Institute's new nature center, Wolf Creek chalk art by GVCS at the Miners' Inn, outdoor painting events, restoration activities on the ridge, trail building on Wolf Creek, watershed trivia night at Three Forks Baking and Brewing Company and a number of other events.

For more information, go to http://www.knowyourwatershed.org.

Source: Wolf Creek Community Alliance