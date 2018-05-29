Know your nonprofit: Nevada County PFLAG

Facebook: PFLAG Nevada County (There is both a group and a page under this name.)

Know Your Nonprofit is a Q&A feature with western Nevada County nonprofit organizations.

What is your mission statement?

Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer with families, friends, and allies, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education, and advocacy.

PFLAG envisions a world where diversity is celebrated and all people are respected, valued, and affirmed inclusive of their sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression. By meeting people where they are and collaborating with others, PFLAG realizes its vision through: Support for families, allies and people who are LGBTQ, Education for ourselves and others about the unique issues and challenges facing people who are LGBTQ, and Advocacy in our communities to change attitudes and create policies and laws that achieve full equality for people who are LGBTQ.

Briefly, when and how did your nonprofit start?

Your local "PFLAG Nevada County" Chapter was formed in 2002. This chapter was originally formed to lend support to local lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered persons and their families as they met with unaccepting and sometimes threatening attitudes of the general public. It was also formed to educate the general public regarding the realities of the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered persons in an attempt to reveal the similarities between the heterosexual and homosexual populations. Additionally, this chapter was formed to advocate for equal justice for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered persons in the areas of employment, marriage, housing, and any other area in which discrimination is seen to exist.

What is your annual budget (optional)?

Over the previous 4 years, our expense budgets have ranged from $5,000 – $9,000 per year.

What are the primary sources of funding?

We hold an annual fundraiser each year to help raise funds to support the multiple college scholarships we provide to our local high school students, as well as support of efforts in hosting a booth at the Nevada County Fair, sponsor an Annual Community Picnic, and provide additional support throughout our community. We also receive some funds from membership donations from the community.

How many employees does the organization have?

We do not have any paid employees. PFLAG Nevada County is 100 percent volunteer run.

Who is your primary audience, the people who benefit the most from your organization?

Our primarily audience has been parents and family members of LGBTQ folks, the LGBTQ Community itself, and local service organizations who have invited us to help educate members, staff, etc. on LGBTQ specific issues and the support services that PFLAG can provide.

What is your primary service area (specific city, countywide, the region?)

Nevada County

List the biggest achievements in your nonprofit's history (up to three).

We have been fortunate enough to be able to provide multiple annual College Scholarships to the local youth of our high schools. We held our 2nd Annual Community Picnic this year, which has been 100% sponsored by PFLAG to date. And we continue to expand our Community Support through hosting a booth at the Nevada County Fair, facilitating a monthly General Support Group and a Transgender Support Group for those in need, supporting the efforts of the student run Gay Straight Alliance Clubs in our schools, and donating much needed books to our local schools and public libraries.

List the biggest challenges you face (up to three).

Coordinating effective annual fundraising events.

Continuing to educate our community regarding our existence, the discrimination and bullying that continues around us, and how we need to stop the hate.

Expanding and managing our volunteer base to help spread the workload.

What is your primary goal for the next year?

Continue to work on increasing our fundraising efforts to provide greater scholarship awards, expand our educational efforts to service organizations throughout the County, and bring Nevada County together through our Annual Community Picnic efforts. And as always, expand our volunteer base and support infrastructure.

What is your primary goal for the next three to five years?

Our true long term goals surround our Community coming together to banish discrimination, bullying, and promote equality and acceptance for all. Celebrate Diversity and accept our differences as one big open and loving community.

What was your major fundraiser and the dates for these events in 2017?

We held our 2017 Annual Fundraiser in May of last year. We were very fortunate to have had Cleve Jones come and donate his time through a wonderful personal meet-and-greet, followed by a presentation and open Q&A of Cleve's life as an activist, and his new book "When We Rise – My Life in the Movement", which was made into an ABC mini-series.

We will be looking for ideas and support for a successful fundraiser in 2018.

How can someone become involved with your organization?

There are a lot of opportunities to help support PFLAG as a paying member and/or volunteering your time. There are many specific events that would be excellent ways to become involved with your local PFLAG Chapter; such as coordinating and helping with fundraising events, assisting with our Annual Community Picnic (set up, clean up, cooking, games, coordinating bands, food donations, etc.), marching in the Constitution Day Parade with us (we won the Mayors Choice Award in 2017), dining with us in a local restaurant to celebrate National Coming Out Day every October, and joining us for our upcoming wonderful Transgender presentation in November. Or come to our monthly Support Meetings and show folks you care and understand and are there to help. Please see our website or give us a call to discuss your interests, time availability, and how we may fit together.

What kind of skills are you looking for from volunteers?

We are always looking for volunteers. We try to match what is needed in the organization with what the individual volunteer may like to contribute so that we have happy and energized support. We look for folks who can spare their time and skill sets on a reliable basis. Some of our volunteers take on ongoing tasks and responsibilities, while others are very event specific.