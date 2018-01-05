Kmart closures spare Grass Valley location

Attention shoppers: Kmart's Bluelight Specials aren't going away — at least, not this spring.

Sears Holdings, the company that owns Sears and Kmart stores, announced Thursday that it will close more than 100 stores nationwide between March and early April. But Grass Valley's Kmart is not on the list.

Grass Valley's Sears Hometown Store is not affected; Sears Hometown is now a separate entity and no longer affiliated with Sears Holdings.

The company is continuing its "strategic assessment of the productivity" of its stores, according to its press release. It will continue to "right-size" its store footprint in number and size and will close some unprofitable stores. The company on Thursday informed associates at 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores that it will be closing those stores between early March and early April 2018.

Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores. Liquidation sales will begin as early as Jan. 12 at these closing stores, the closest of which is in Redding.