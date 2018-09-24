 Kiwanis installation dinner in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Kiwanis installation dinner in Grass Valley

Submitted by Jan Weaver

Gold Country Kiwanis recently hosted their annual installation dinner. Division 44's Lt. Governor Beth Roberts joined the group at Tofanelli's Gold Country Bistro in Grass Valley. From left are David Jones, president; Karen Poskus, secretary; Beth Roberts, Kiwanis Division 44 Lt. Governor; Greg Nichols, past president and Rick Tuggle, finance.