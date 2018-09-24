Kiwanis installation dinner in Grass Valley
September 24, 2018
Gold Country Kiwanis recently hosted their annual installation dinner. Division 44's Lt. Governor Beth Roberts joined the group at Tofanelli's Gold Country Bistro in Grass Valley. From left are David Jones, president; Karen Poskus, secretary; Beth Roberts, Kiwanis Division 44 Lt. Governor; Greg Nichols, past president and Rick Tuggle, finance.
Trending In: Local News
- Nevada County authorities haven’t yet ID’d burned body
- One arrested, thousands of marijuana plants seized on San Juan Ridge
- Rough and Ready caregiver arrested in suspected financial elder abuse
- Candidates for Nevada Irrigation District talk water issues at forum
- Exploratory drilling at New Bullards Bar Dam set to begin
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County authorities haven’t yet ID’d burned body
- One arrested, thousands of marijuana plants seized on San Juan Ridge
- Grass Valley man sentenced to five years for unlawfully manufacturing ghost guns
- Fatality involved with fire off Old Tunnel Road (VIDEO)
- PREP FOOTBALL: Miners shutout Fairfield for 3rd win in a row (PHOTO GALLERY/VIDEO)