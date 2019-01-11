Kiwanis event raises money for kids

The Kiwanis Club of the Gold Country and the South Yuba Club hosted a fundraising event Friday. Over 500 people attended this benefit for the children of Nevada County.

It is expected that over $7,500 will be raised to provide new school clothes this fall for disadvantaged children. This back-to-school project will provide a free shopping session for about 100 kids this August at Kmart.

This was the 10th year the event was held at the South Yuba Club. Members of the Kiwanis Club organized the event. Homer Nottingham and Jan Weaver were key Kiwanis persons heading it up. Over $70,000 has been raised over the past 10 years.

The Children

In 2005, during the 90th anniversary convention of the Kiwanis, the members adopted a new motto, "Serving the Children of the World" to emphasize the primary focus of the Club.

Today the Kiwanis organization is comprised of over 7,000 clubs throughout the world. Each focusing on serving the children of their respective regions. The local club is the Gold Country Kiwanis

This event is one way Kiwanis gives back to the community.

The Event

It started at 1 p.m. with South Yuba Club employees and members of the wider fitness community hosting exercise classes, demonstrations, raffles, silent auctions and lectures. It was a combination of fitness, food and fun.

The swimming pool, spa, sauna, tennis and basketball courts were open to all. South Yuba Club members and the public made voluntary contributions as they attended classes. The Kiwanis Club provided free food and drink.

Kiwanis

In 1914 the Club was formed in Detroit by Allen Browne and Joseph Prance as a fraternal and service organization. A principal goal was to create fellowship and to solve some of the pressing problems facing their community.

After a bumpy start, the organization found it roots and started to grow. In 1915 it adopted a new name with the help of a local historian – coined from an American Indian expression, "Nunc Kee-wanis" which translated as "We trade." Later, a more thorough check revealed that a better translation was "We have a good time — we make noise." That seemed to work even better than the original.