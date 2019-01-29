Kitchen Collab to create community event space in Truckee

Kitchen Collab, which provides a collective space for culinary artists in Truckee, will be creating a new space to host special events for nonprofits, pop-up dinners, private events and community soup nights.

Truckee's planning commissioners this month granted the business a use permit to operate under Truckee development codes. The 1,075 square-foot kitchen space, which is already being used by Kitchen Collab, will host four to 10 events a month and can accommodate up to 150 guests.

The only modifications being made to the space will be the replacement of a rear rolling door, which Alex Tolger, director of Kitchen Collab, said will better insulate the already heated space.

"We will actually be increasing our insulation and reducing energy costs," he said.

"I think it's great and thank you for addressing sustainability, when it wasn't even asked," said commissioner Suzie Tarnay.

The business is located in a commercial building in the Crossroads Shopping Center at 11357 Deerfield Drive.

"I live in the Boulders Neighborhood right behind there," said commissioner Dave Gove. "I'm very appreciative of new tenants coming in and trying to revitalize a commercial property in our community that could use a little bit of cleaning up; so I'm all for it."

Over the past year as the business has been working with the planning commission they have hosted a few events in the space, including the Tahoe Food Hub community soup night, according to Tolger.

"I think this is great. Not only how you rehabbed the space but the purpose you've created and it's such a benefit to our community," said commissioner Nikki Riley.

Kitchen Collab was established in 2017 to provide a kitchen and networking space for culinary artists who live and work in Truckee and is the only such space in town.

The space can be rented out to caterers, private chefs, food production companies, food trucks and health professionals and can accommodate multiple culinary operations at once. The space also includes a common space for members to serve meals to customers.

"The idea behind it was to really create a facility that would allow small companies to flourish in the community," said Laura Dabe, assistant planner for the Town of Truckee.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.