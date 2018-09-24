Kids and obesity: Small diet changes can make big difference

— Limit screen time to less than two hours per day.

— Get the recommended amount of sleep for their age.

— Be active for at least one hour every day.

In addition to diet, the CDC says other lifestyle factors can put a child at risk for obesity. To prevent obesity, children and adolescents should:

It's a problem affecting one in five American children and it can lead to complications that are not only dangerous but potentially life-threatening. Fortunately, it is entirely preventable.

The problem? Childhood obesity.

Since the 1970s, the percentage of children and adolescents affected by obesity has more than tripled.

Experts say many factors are to blame for this obesity epidemic, but two of the biggest are the convenience and affordability of processed food and the lure away from regular exercise and activity.

"Unhealthy foods have become more readily available in our society over the past few decades," says Noel Slaughter, RD, Director of Food and Nutrition Services at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. "Additionally, physical activity has decreased due to popular pastimes that are more sedentary, such as watching TV, playing video games, and surfing the web."

September is National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, a time when the Centers for Disease Control and other organizations encourage parents to learn about the impact obesity has on kids and how it can be prevented.

Being overweight or obese affects a child in countless ways, including socially, emotionally and physically.

Children with obesity are at a higher risk of developing other chronic health conditions including asthma; sleep apnea; bone and joint problems; high blood pressure and high cholesterol; and type 2 diabetes.

In the long term, an adult who was obese as a child is at higher risk for many types of cancer; metabolic syndrome; heart disease; and type 2 diabetes.

Emotionally and socially, children with obesity are more likely to be bullied and suffer from social isolation, depression, and lower self-esteem.

While the solutions aren't simple, there are many steps parents can take to help make their children's diet – and their overall health – better.

"Make diet improvement a family goal, not just something for your children," recommends Noel Slaughter, RD, Director of Food and Nutrition Services at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. "Children model their parents' habits – and that includes eating habits."

Slaughter says enlisting children to be part of the meal planning process – including grocery shopping and cooking – can help them become more open to different foods. "Kids are more willing to try new foods if they help to pick them out and get to participate in preparing them," she explains.

For many families, the ease of convenience foods often takes precedence over the time necessary to prep and cook fresh, whole foods. Slaughter says a little bit of planning is key.

"Plan ahead to make sure you have healthy options available. Prepping items ahead of time can be a huge help, like cutting up vegetables for the week to make easy grab and go snacks, or making dishes ahead of time that can be reheated for dinner on busy weeknights."

Slaughter says another key strategy is to limit access to problem foods. "Don't keep junk foods in the house – and that includes sugary beverages. Many children will drink excessive calories through soda or other sweetened beverages."

If you are concerned about your child's weight or diet, talk to your doctor. And know that it is never too late to make changes today that can have a lifetime of benefit.

"Take baby steps," Slaughter says. "Making too many changes at once decreases the likelihood that these changes will stick. Small changes can add up to big improvements over time."