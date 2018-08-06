Kidnap, robbery trial postponed again, plea agreement possible for two Nevada County suspects

The trial for a pair of defendants in a robbery, kidnap and false imprisonment case has been postponed yet again.

Layla Callahan, 23, and David Munoz, 26, were arrested in February 2017 after they allegedly held a former boyfriend of Callahan's at a home over a drug debt. At some point, the man was released and went to police.

A torture charge against both suspects was dropped after a preliminary hearing into the evidence against them.

Callahan previously refused a plea agreement that would have netted her six years and eight months, an offer that was contingent on both Munoz and Callahan taking the deal. Callahan made bond in February; Munoz remains in custody.

The trial already had been postponed several times, from April to August and then to Sept. 4.

That date was vacated Monday, however, by Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger.

For one, Heidelberger said, she wants to issue a ruling first on a motion filed by Callahan's defense attorney, Zenia Gilg, to reveal the identities of two confidential reliable informants.

She set a hearing on that issue for Aug. 20.

Heidelberger signaled a possible resolution to the case might be in the offing, and asked the probation department to prepare a pre-plea report discussing whether probation might be appropriate for either Munoz or Callahan. She also agreed with Deputy District Attorney James Morris that a psychological evaluation might be helpful for Callahan.

