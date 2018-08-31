Kick up yer heels in Grass Valley

Members of the Goldancers Square Dance Club, pictured, took part in a Hawaiian themed dance party Thursday at the Golden Empire Grange in Grass Valley. New dancer lessons begin Sept. 13, 20 and 27. All ages are welcome. On May 4, the club will be celebrating their 70th anniversary. September is International Square Dance Month and since its beginnings in the days of early America, square dancing has remained a popular pastime. Modern music has been added and the science of exercise has heralded dance as great for body and mind. For more information, call Laura at 530-432-8571.