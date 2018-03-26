 Kick Butts Day: Ready Springs School and Nevada Union Athlete’s Committed program participate in nationwide movement | TheUnion.com

Kick Butts Day: Ready Springs School and Nevada Union Athlete’s Committed program participate in nationwide movement

Students from Ready Springs School played host to members of the Nevada Union Athlete's Committed program during last week's Kick Butts Day. Kick Butts Day is a nationwide effort to curb young people from starting and continuing to smoke tobacco products. The Nevada Union students held a presentation for the middle schoolers and intermingled with the students.