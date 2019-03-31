Kenes recognized in ‘Circle of Success’

Glenn Kenes of Barber Kenes Retirement Solutions, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. in Auburn, has qualified for the company's Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement in 2019.

To earn this achievement, Kenes established himself as one of the company's top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction.

Kenes has 25 years of experience in the financial services industry and is a columnist for The Union.

As a private wealth advisor Kenes provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, please contact the Barber Kenes Retirement Solutions team at 530-823-0710 or visit the Ameriprise office at 470 Nevada Street, Ste 200, in Auburn.