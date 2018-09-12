Keeping the peace: Peaceful Valley Farm & Garden Supply celebrates grand re-opening

Peaceful Valley Farm & Garden Supply in Grass Valley celebrated its grand re-opening Wednesday in Grass Valley.

Having just remodeled its store on Clydesdale Court in Grass Valley, Peaceful Valley — which was originally founded in 1976 — is offering a more user friendly area for gardeners of all kinds to pick and choose the plant varietals they seek.

"We moved the retail checkout counter to the middle," said Peaceful Valley Vice President Josh Duncan. "We removed offices to make more room for shelving products (and) by redoing the store we were able to increase shelf space by 40 percent."

Duncan said all of the center's lighting has been changed over from fluorescent tubing to LED lighting. Before, he said, they had concrete floors which have now been replaced with vinyl composite tile.

The biggest change, Duncan noted, was the addition of an automatic door and outdoor walkway which will offer those shopping in the nursery a quick way to check out and exit the premises without walking back through the store.

"Before when you came here you'd have to get plants in the nursery and walk around the front," said Duncan. "Now there's a direct path out of the nursery."

Recommended Stories For You

With over 5,000 products on its shelves, Peaceful Valley is looking forward to welcoming gardeners who are looking to plant their autumn gardens.

"People can come up for cool season veggies, the kales and broccolis," Duncan said. "You can plant potatoes in fall. You can typically plant garlic in fall."

The company packs its own vegetable seeds in-house — over 470 different varieties — and offer a vast supply of organic and pesticide-free fruits, flowers and veggies.

In addition, they carry weed and pest control products, sun protection, water and irrigation supplies and sun protection tools.

Peaceful Valley Farm & Garden Supply is open daily except Sundays, and is located at 125 Clydesdale Court in Grass Valley.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.