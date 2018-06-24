Keeping history alive, Rough and Ready celebrates ‘Secession Days’

For almost three months in 1850, the burgeoning mining town of Rough and Ready seceded from the United States and became the Great Republic of Rough and Ready.

Now 168 years later, the community is still keeping those days alive by honoring the quirky history that is Rough and Ready with "Secession Days".

Attendees got the opportunity to tour the W.H. Fippin Blacksmith Shop, built in the 1850s and restored to a working condition that now houses blacksmith Michael Smallwood, who continues to use traditional methods to forge metal.

Elsewhere during the event, folks could taste chili, eat a pancake breakfast, and witness the yearly presentation of the Rough and Ready Rascals and "The Ongoing Saga of Rough and Ready: The Play," which pokes good-natured fun at the early history of the town.