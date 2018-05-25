Kathy Hoyt pleads to assault charge; attempted murder accusation dropped

Kathy Hoyt faced the possibility of over a decade behind bars on accusations she tried to kill a man in a Glenbrook Basin homeless camp.

Hoyt, 48, now faces a maximum of six years in prison after pleading no contest Friday to assault with a deadly weapon in Nevada County Superior Court.

Prosecutors offered the plea deal to Hoyt after a jury last week deadlocked on her attempted murder charge. She now faces a sentence range of probation to six years in state prison on the assault charge. Her sentencing is set for June 29 before Judge Candace Heidelberger.

"My entire time in this case I felt like it was a state prison case," said Ed Grubaugh, deputy district attorney.

Defense attorney David Alkire, who represents Hoyt, said he'll argue for supervised probation, along with counseling and other services.

Alkire said he intends to submit letters in court attesting to his client's character. He also has a statement from the victim.

"He fully supports a probationary sentence," Alkire said.

Authorities claimed that Hoyt in September stabbed a man in a homeless camp. The man then walked to a Sutton Way bus stop, where passersby found him.

