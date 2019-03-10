Just water under the bridge

Just water under the bridgeSubmitted by Annita KasparianMarch 10, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) Submitted by Annita KasparianMarch 10, 2019Submitted by Annita KasparianSince heavy rains have subsided, water levels have dropped significantly at the South Yuba River’s old Highway 49 bridge.Prev of imagesNextSince heavy rains have subsided, water levels have dropped significantly at the South Yuba River's old Highway 49 bridge. Share Tweet Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted. Trending In: Local NewsSuicide attempt on Grass Valley overpass thwarted by Good SamaritansTransient found in Grass Valley RV dealershipVehicle drives into home, catches fire in Grass Valley (VIDEO)AP Calculus phased out, German likely gone at Nevada Union High SchoolPenn Valley child molester sentenced to 15 yearsTrending SitewideSuicide attempt on Grass Valley overpass thwarted by Good SamaritansTransient found in Grass Valley RV dealershipVehicle drives into home, catches fire in Grass Valley (VIDEO)AP Calculus phased out, German likely gone at Nevada Union High SchoolPenn Valley child molester sentenced to 15 years
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.