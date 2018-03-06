Jury selection in Truckee child sex case starts today
March 6, 2018
Truckee child sex case starts today
Jury selection in a Truckee child sex trial is scheduled to begin today, Nevada County Superior Court records state.
Jeremy William Dedeker, 42, faces two counts of lewd act upon a child and one count each of continuous sexual abuse, sex/sodomy with a child under 10, oral copulation/sexual penetration with a child under 10, forcible lewd act upon a child and sodomy of a person under 14 who is more than 10 years younger than the defendant, records state.
Court documents allege that Dedeker had access to a child between Jan. 2009 and Apr. 2016. Authorities filed charges against him in May 2016.
According to Wilson, jury selection will last through Friday.
— Alan Riquelmy
