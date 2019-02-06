Jurors begin deliberations in Nevada County murder case

Maurice Rogers used a screwdriver, or some other tool, to load the altered gun prosecutors say he used to kill Felicia Romaine Spruell-Jones.

That act was one of many proving Rogers, 36, planned to kill the 46-year-old Spruell-Jones, said Anna Tyner, deputy district attorney, during her closing argument on Wednesday.

Rogers prepared the weapon that later was linked to him through DNA. Spruell-Jones' blood was found in the wheel well of Rogers' Cadillac. Rogers showed no surprise, anger and sadness when told about her death, Tyner said.

"The defendant's DNA is on the barrel of this gun," Tyner added. "He had to preload this gun."

Tyner asked jurors to convict Rogers of first-degree murder for the April 4, 2016, shooting death of Spruell-Jones near Farad, off Interstate 80. A conviction on that charge requires jurors to determine, among other considerations, that Rogers killed Spruell-Jones with premeditation.

Rogers' defense attorney, Ben Jacob, argued the shooting could have been accidental. Prosecutors failed to prove premeditation — a necessary element for first-degree murder — and Jacob pointed to pieces of evidence he said shows that.

"If you're planning some sort of murder, one would presume that you would have gasoline to get away from the scene," Jacob said. "This incident took place within feet of a streetlight."

Jurors began their deliberations Wednesday morning. They're expected to continue their discussions today.

Arguments

Authorities claim Rogers shot Spruell-Jones at an Interstate exit between Truckee and Reno, shortly after an argument. Rogers then bought gas after getting some fuel from the American Automobile Association. He drove to Reno, washed his car and traveled to Sacramento. Police arrested him April 8, 2016.

Last week Tyner told jurors during her opening statement that "the devil is in the details." She repeated that phrase during her closing argument Wednesday morning.

Rogers lied to Sheriff's Sgt. Robert Jakobs, first saying he slept until 6 a.m. the day Spruell-Jones' body was found. Then Jakobs told Rogers that authorities knew he visited a state line gas station early that morning, Tyner said.

"Then his story starts to change," the prosecutor said.

According to Tyner, Rogers said he'd used his vehicle to pick up a man named "Mike." But Rogers didn't know Mike's last name or have a phone number for him.

Tyner also pointed to Roger's "bizarre" path to Sacramento — from Reno through South Lake Tahoe.

"Why?" she asked. "Because he wants to distance himself from the Farad exit."

Authorities and a Caltrans worker spotted a distinctive white Cadillac with an "O" sticker on it in the Farad area the morning of Spruell-Jones' death. Days later a Sacramento officer saw that vehicle and arrested Rogers. He's remained jailed since his arrest, reports state.

During a police interview Rogers began blaming Spruell-Jones, Tyner said. She displayed a quotation of Rogers' on a television screen for jurors.

"If someone did do it, I'm sure they didn't exactly mean to do it," the quotation stated.

Jacob, who represents Rogers, argued that his client had no premeditation. Spruell-Jones and Rogers had a history of quarreling. Rogers would point a gun at Spruell-Jones, but not fire it. Rogers may have become desensitized to the gun. It could have fired accidentally the day Spruell-Jones died.

"That's not second-degree murder," Jacob said. "That's not first-degree murder. That might be a hard pill to swallow, but that's not what he's charged with."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.