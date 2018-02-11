Junior conservationists take to trails

A handful of youngsters and their guardians got a good dose of the outdoors Saturday morning while taking to Grass Valley's Litton Trail during this month's junior conservationist hike.

Sponsored by the Bear Yuba Land Trust, the hike was led by local naturalist, storyteller, and former teacher Steve Roddy. Along the trail Roddy would stop and explain everything about the natural world around them and even include interesting historical facts.

The hikes are geared for youngsters ages 5 to 12 and strive to explore and educate from different area trails on the second Saturday of each month.

Next month's junior conservationist hike is scheduled for March 10, at the Burton Homestead outside of Nevada City.

Suggested donation is $10 per family.