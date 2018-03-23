Judge to review bond in Grass Valley robbery case

A Nevada County judge next month will hear arguments from attorneys on whether an accused robber should have his bond reduced.

Visiting Superior Court Judge John Darlington on Friday set an April 5 hearing in Keion Paris' case. On that day a judge will decide whether he or she should reduce Paris' $200,000 bond. The judge also will conduct a preliminary hearing in the robbery case involving Paris, 28, of Roselle, New Jersey; and Tyler Richard Ferris, 26, of Truckee.

Ferris, whose bond was reduced to $100,000 on Thursday, made bail Friday. Paris remained in jail that day, reports state.

Prosecutors at the preliminary hearing will attempt to convince a judge that enough evidence exists to advance the case toward trial.

According to authorities, Ferris and Paris on March 3 drove to a West Main Street home in Grass Valley. They exited their vehicle and Paris showed a handgun before grabbing suspected marijuana from the victim. The suspects then fled.

Grass Valley police learned a silver Lexus was involved in the robbery. Officers then heard that a Nevada City officer had stopped the vehicle. A search of the Lexus revealed a loaded 9 mm handgun and the suspected marijuana, police have said.

Both men face charges of robbery and criminal conspiracy. Paris faces additional charges of assault with a firearm, receipt of known stolen property, ex-felon with a firearm, possession of ammunition by someone prohibited from owning/possessing a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm, authorities have said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.