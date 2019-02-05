Judge mulls lower bond for suspect in Grass Valley home invasion case

Facing accusations that he broke into a Grass Valley home and stole over 90 pounds of marijuana at gunpoint, Lorne Scott wants out of jail.

Scott, 31, has been held in the Nevada County Jail since Nov. 27 on $500,000 in bond. On Tuesday his attorney argued a judge should reduce that bond to $100,000 or $150,000.

The prosecutor in the case disagreed, saying that Scott had a gun when he and three other men burst into the home and tied up the victim.

A decision about the bond by visiting Superior Court Judge John Darlington is expected today.

"There's no way Mr. Scott can post that kind of bail," defense attorney Jennifer Granger said of her client's current bond.

Scott, of New York City, has no criminal record. Additionally, only one person has made allegations against him. Granger said she expects that witness' story to change.

Scott also has a medical condition that's exacerbated by his incarceration. In fact, on Monday Scott required medical attention outside of jail because authorities couldn't provide it at the Nevada County facility, Granger said.

"He's not doing well at the jail," she added.

Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said four people, including Scott, robbed the victim. Two of the men had guns.

"The guns were cocked and pointed at the victim, who was tied up," Grubaugh said. "That's a very serious, very dangerous course of conduct."

Four men — Christopher Mapp, 30, of Antelope; Giovannie Morrison, 37, of Roseville; Alton Edmondson, 38, of Grayson, Georgia, and Scott — each face charges of first-degree residential robbery, first-degree residential burglary and two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. Mapp and Scott each face three allegations of personal use of a firearm, records state.

Authorities have said the men on Nov. 27 entered a Pleasant Street home after arranging to buy marijuana. Officers arrested them that day, finding them with suspected marijuana and guns.

All four men remained held Tuesday under $500,000 in bond.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.