Judge lowers bond in Nevada County robbery case

A Nevada County judge has reduced bail for an accused robber, though the suspect remained Tuesday in jail under the new $150,000 bond, reports state.

John Ronald Shear, 23, is charged with kidnapping, second-degree robbery, criminal threats and assault on a person by any means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. He also faces a special allegation of causing great bodily injury, court records state.

Arrested March 14 and initially held on $200,000 in bond, Shear had his bond lowered on Monday by visiting Superior Court Judge John Darlington, records show.

In his decision the judge states that evidence in the case suggests that Shear and his codefendant — 31-year-old Joel Fike — are a threat to others. However, Darlington adds that the charges Shear faces call for a bond of only $150,000.

"I think the judge made a fair and appropriate ruling in light of the seriousness of the charges," Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said in an email.

Fike's bond remains at $207,500. Charged with kidnapping, robbery and making criminal threats, Fike also remained Tuesday in the Nevada County Jail, records state.

Authorities accuse both men of the robbery and kidnapping of a man in July. Grubaugh has said the victim tried to escape from a vehicle traveling around 80 mph. He was pulled inside the vehicle, had some clothes removed and received a permanent eye injury.

Officers arrested Fike in September. They arrested Shear earlier this month.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.