Joshua Danos, accused of having explosive device, appears in Nevada County court

Joshua James Danos, accused of having an explosive device in his truck, was ordered held Tuesday on $250,000 in bond.

Danos' bond hasn't changed since his Saturday arrest in the Glenbrook Basin, where authorities say they found a bomb, stolen goods, drugs and weapons in his vehicle.

Prosecutors on Tuesday filed charges against Danos of possession of a destructive device, possession of a firearm by a felon, having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. Appearing that day in Nevada County Superior Court, Danos is next scheduled to stand before a judge on Thursday.

Danos' public defender opted against asking for a lower bond, and Judge Candace Heidelberger kept it at a quarter million dollars.

Authorities have said they arrested Danos, 33, after the victim of a theft spotted his roto tiller in a truck. Deputies arrived, arrested Danos and then spotted what appeared to be a bomb in his vehicle.

Placer County authorities recovered the device, leading to the evacuation of nearby businesses for over an hour, reports state.

Recommended Stories For You

A search of Danos' truck revealed suspected hydrocodeone, a concealed firearm, drug paraphernalia and masks, authorities said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.