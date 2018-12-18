Joshua Danos, accused of having explosive device, appears in Nevada County court
December 18, 2018
Joshua James Danos, accused of having an explosive device in his truck, was ordered held Tuesday on $250,000 in bond.
Danos' bond hasn't changed since his Saturday arrest in the Glenbrook Basin, where authorities say they found a bomb, stolen goods, drugs and weapons in his vehicle.
Prosecutors on Tuesday filed charges against Danos of possession of a destructive device, possession of a firearm by a felon, having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. Appearing that day in Nevada County Superior Court, Danos is next scheduled to stand before a judge on Thursday.
Danos' public defender opted against asking for a lower bond, and Judge Candace Heidelberger kept it at a quarter million dollars.
Authorities have said they arrested Danos, 33, after the victim of a theft spotted his roto tiller in a truck. Deputies arrived, arrested Danos and then spotted what appeared to be a bomb in his vehicle.
Placer County authorities recovered the device, leading to the evacuation of nearby businesses for over an hour, reports state.
A search of Danos' truck revealed suspected hydrocodeone, a concealed firearm, drug paraphernalia and masks, authorities said.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
