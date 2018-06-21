John Volz bows out of NID board race

John Volz is out of the running for the Nevada Irrigation District board.

Volz, who announced in September last year that he would challenge incumbent John Drew for the Division 2 seat, has decided to drop out of the race effective Friday. The election is slated for November and Drew now is facing only one challenger, Bruce Herring.

"I decided that I want to focus on my business, my family, and the work I do for the community," Volz said Thursday.

"Over these past 12 months, I've come to appreciate the critical importance of water management in the Sierra foothills," he added in a prepared statement. "I have also met an extraordinary group of concerned community members and NID employees.

"We should be proud and thankful for these activists who are dedicated to ensuring a clean and reliable water supply for NID customers. I believe the concerned citizens have helped bring to the forefront the need for new perspectives concerning our future water needs."

Volz, who said he spends 50 hours a week at his business, Volz Bros. Automotive, had planned to retire in order to devote himself to being an affective NID board member.

"The reality is, I need to work a few more years," he said. "We are super-busy right now, which is a blessing and a curse. … We're going to focus on the company."

Volz said he knew going in that running for office would be a time commitment. But after spending the last year attending NID board meetings and researching water issues, he realized he could help the community best by continuing his current charitable efforts.

Those include donating to nonprofit organizations, raffling off celebrity-signed guitars for charities and donating refurbished vehicles to deserving locals.

In the last six years, his shop has donated 42 vehicles, Volz noted.

"It takes a lot of time and energy," he said. "I spend two to six hours a week working on that, and it would suffer if I (served) on NID."

Volz thanked everyone who supported his campaign and their work to improve NID, adding, "We are a good community with many blessings. I will continue to support those in need in our community and to work to keep Nevada County a special and prosperous place to live."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.