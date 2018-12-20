Joan Merriam: What if it happened here?

In the weeks since November 8, I can't even count the number of people who've said to me—usually in a whisper—words like, "There but for the grace…." They don't even have to finish the sentence.

Watching the horror unfold in Butte County, watching as the count of lives and homes lost mounted day by terrible day, none of us were immune to the reality that what happened there could happen here. We simply can't deny that, every bit as much as the people in Paradise, Magalia, and Concow, we live in a wildfire-prone area. Something as unthinkable as what happened there is no longer unthinkable.

We can't command the climate. We can't command an out-of-control firestorm bearing down at an astounding speed of a six-tenths of a mile per second.

What we can do is be prepared.

These wildfires are a potent reminder of how vital it is to have an emergency plan for our families, including all our companion animals.

YOUR OWN SAFETY

First, of course, we need to ensure our own safety in case of a disaster; we can't do anything to help our animals if we're incapacitated. That means having a strategy for quickly gathering your important items and your animals, knowing how to get out of your house, identifying the roadway escape routes, and establishing a communication plan that assigns someone outside your area to act as contact in case you get separated from your family. Most importantly, make sure everyone understands that plan backward and forward, since in a crisis panic can set in and minds can go blank.

Safeguarding Your Animals

There are specific things you can do to safeguard your companion animals. I'm going to talk about dogs here, but everything applies just as well to the cats in your family.

First and foremost, make sure your dog is wearing a collar with up-to-date ID tags, which should include the dog's name and your phone number (both landline and cell). It's almost as important that your dog be microchipped. It's inexpensive and painless, and will help reunite you if your dog ends up in a shelter.

Make paper or digital copies of all your dog's vaccination records—especially rabies—and make sure they're easily accessible. Include details of any acute medical conditions and prescription medications. Most of us carry a cell phone, so that's an ideal repository for those files.

It's always a good idea to have a "Save my Pet" sticker in the window or near the front door so that firefighters know there is a pet inside. (I carry a similar card in my wallet to advise emergency personnel that I have animals at home if I'm injured or unable to communicate.)

Animal disaster agencies advise having a canine "go bag" that you can grab instantly; it should include five days' worth of food and water, medications or a medication list, first-aid kit, your veterinarian's contact information, a recent photo of your dog, and a familiar toy or blanket that will help your dog feel safe in a strange location.

PREPARE FOR THE WORST

So, let's say the worst does happen and you find yourself facing an impending wildfire. I can't say this strongly enough: evacuate if you are ordered to do so. We'll never know how many of those who died in the Camp Fire perished because they stayed behind to try to save their homes, and how many were simply overtaken by the terrifying speed of the fire. Regardless, the lesson is that your house and possessions can be replaced, but your life and the lives of your animals can't.

What else can you do to prepare? Sign up for CodeRED at MyNevadaCounty.com, which sends emergency alerts to your cell or landline via text message, phone call, or email.

Go to CalFire's Ready for Wildfire page for a printable evacuation guide.

Give a set of house keys to a neighbor who can rescue your pets if you're not home.

Finally, be aware that smoke and ash can be just as toxic to your dogs as to you. Not only are they at risk of direct burns to their coat and skin from flames, they can also suffer inhalation burns to their respiratory tract.

Events like this terrible wildfire can make us feel helpless, but that doesn't mean we're powerless. There are things that every one of us can do to keep ourselves and our beloved companions safe—but we have to do it before that kind of crisis hits.

Joan Merriam lives in Nevada County with her Golden Retriever Joey, her Maine Coon cat Indy, and the abiding spirit of her beloved Golden Retriever Casey in whose memory this column is named. You can reach Joan at joan@joanmerriam.com. And if you're looking for a Golden, be sure to check out Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue.