Jill Haley: What’s an EFC? And why you should know yours

The greatest predictor of whether a student will receive financial aid to attend college is a family's EFC. EFC stands for Estimated Family Contribution. It is the dollar figure that the federal government decides that families should pay for a child to attend college for one year.

How do you find out your EFC? Parents and students should file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) beginning in October of the senior year in high school. The FAFSA document uses a formula based on income and assets to determine the EFC. This dollar number is then sent to each college financial aid office listed on the student's FAFSA.

A family's EFC is based on income (usually the adjusted gross income) from two years before a student attends college. For current high school seniors, that would-be income from 2017. The formula also takes into account current assets. Equity in a primary residence and legitimate retirement accounts are protected in the FAFSA formula. Parents and students update this information every year the student attends college.

Assets are never considered at 100 percent when evaluating need in the FAFSA. Protection for retirement and emergencies are built-into the formula. The maximum amount is 12 percent per year to be used for college.

The lower a family's EFC, the higher their eligibility for need-based financial aid to attend college. Families that make less than $24,000 automatically have an EFC of zero, meaning they are not expected to pay anything for their child to go to college.

For higher income families, many still qualify for aid even if they make over $100,000 per year, if the cost of the college is high or if their assets are low. The FAFSA also takes into consideration the size of the family, and the age of the oldest parent.

If a student's parents are divorced, the parent with whom the student lives with the majority of the time, will report income and assets on the FAFSA. This is regardless of who claims the child on taxes.

I believe that knowing your EFC should be paramount in deciding where to apply and attend college. Deciding on colleges without having some sense of whether financial aid is a possibility can land both student and parents into a mountain of debt.

In my experience, colleges often don't cover the entire cost after the parent's EFC. To find colleges that do, you would want to search for colleges that meet 100 percent of need. The most selective colleges usually are the most generous with need- based aid.

Parents can get an idea of what their EFC might be early in the college search by using a calculator on the FAFSA.gov website.

High income families may also qualify for merit aid at many colleges. Merit aid does not take into account a family's income, but awards aid based on a student's performance in high school, SAT/ACT test scores, or special talents.

Some private colleges require an additional form called the CSS Profile which often calculates home equity and income from both parents in divorced families.

Jill Haley is a retired high school counselor who now works as an independent college counselor. She can be reached at http://www.getyouintocollege.com or jillncca@gmail.com.