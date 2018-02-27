Jerry Mattson sentenced to almost 19 years in Nevada County child sex case

Jerry Mattson, convicted last year of continuous sexual abuse, was sentenced Monday in Nevada County Superior Court to almost 19 years in prison, authorities said.

Mattson, 27, is expected to serve at least 16 years of his 18-year, eight-month sentence in state prison. He'll serve almost 21 years on probation after his release, and must register as a sex offender for life, Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson said in an email.

"He molested two young girls … who were vulnerable," Wilson added. "The molestation was traumatic and included acts of sodomy. The public, and in particular the children of Nevada County, are safer with him in prison."

Defense attorney David Alkire, who represents Mattson, said his client has continued to maintain his innocence throughout the criminal proceeding.

"Under the circumstances, I recommended to him that he cut his loses," Alkire said, referring to Mattson's decision to plead no contest on Monday to an unrelated count of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

Alkire had sought a new trial for Mattson, arguing a handful of errors during his first trial warranted another. Judge Candace Heidelberger denied the request, and sentencing proceeded, Wilson said.

Mattson's sentence encompasses both charges, Wilson added.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.