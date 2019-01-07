Jeff Kane: We are not statistics

Let's talk about medical predictions. For example, "My doctor gave me three years."

That's a powerful sentence, even though it's not necessarily true. In fact, it can be harmful, which is why I hear of some docs refusing to offer these scientific-sounding prophecies anymore.

When the doctor says three years, what does that mean? I've been behind the scenes in this matter—and in fact often was the doc—so I know that what was said was more like, "The average survival time for people with your diagnosis is three years." Most patients aren't trained in statistics, so don't realize that the doctor didn't give them three years, only said that's the average survival time, which means a full half of these patients will live longer than three years.

Nevertheless, many people crave these numbers anyway. Some say, "I need to know if it's time to get my affairs in order." When I hear that, I want to ask, "Why aren't your affairs in order now? Does The Reaper come only to the prepared?"

The problem here goes beyond faulty understanding. The phrase "three years" can get tattooed on the patient's brain, like hi-tech voodoo. I wonder how many patients unconsciously fulfill the prophecy they believe they were handed.

There's another problem with statistics, too: by definition they describe only groups of people, never individuals. If I'm told that of a hundred people who share my diagnosis, fifty will survive three years, I've learned precisely nothing about my future. I may die this year or in sixty years.

Further, my statistical group's other members may share my age, gender and diagnosis, but go their own way in other important areas. Some are chronically ill or immune-deficient, some have no support around them, others don't handle stress well or don't ask doctors important questions. Statistically, they're more likely to die before me (but that itself is just a statistic, so I'm not about to bet on it).

In sum, what do we gain with all this data? Not much. A man in a cancer support group said, "Enough with these numbers. Ten percent this, eighty-three percent that; truth is, some things happen and some don't. These days, the only numbers I really care about are zero and one hundred. Either I'm here or I'm not."

Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City.