Jeff Kane: Sickness is just one of those things…or is it?

This being the twenty-first century, why is our concept of illness stuck in the nineteenth? Yup, we still believe the Victorian notion that illness strikes us willy-nilly—that germs flourish and organs decline randomly.

Interestingly, Louis Pasteur, a founder of the germ theory, disagreed. He confessed on his deathbed, "It's not the germ, it's the territory." He meant that we ourselves often have a hand in how we get sick.

Some examples are obvious, like smoking leading to lung disease, chronic stress generating cardiovascular disease, and alcoholism's raft of eventual diagnoses. We've long known the role that lifestyle elements play, yet we still act as though sickness is just a haphazard bolt from the blue. Of course, sometimes it appears that that's indeed the case. Children, for example, get sick without having smoked or suffered dismal marriages or nerve-wracking jobs.

Yet if we do recognize some link between our behavior and our illness, we have the opportunity to treat ourselves from that direction as well as applying standard medicine. If that link exists and we don't consider it, we'll visit the doc or the emergency room again and again with the same complaint.

This is hard to talk about, though, since it raises the ugly issue of guilt. "What? I made myself sick? Does that mean it's psychosomatic or I'm subtly suicidal? Why would I make myself and my family suffer?" In fact, this prospect conjures so much flak that it's easier to navigate around it and simply ask the doc to give us our prescription and let us go home.

Which brings me to the doctor side of this equation. We docs regularly notice how some patients' habits helped create their illness. But we're trained as medical scientists, not counselors or therapists or priests. And besides, even if we treated with that approach, the system isn't designed to pay us for it.

Recommended Stories For You

Our current system is designed to treat the physical diagnosis rather than underlying causes. I've heard some docs lament that instead of augmenting patients' health they often find themselves enabling sick-making behavior. We prescribe pills, for example, that allow patients to tolerate the otherwise intolerable: the stressful job that raises blood pressure; the obsessive striving that culminates in a heart attack; the long-term overwork that degrades immunity; the pain-in-the-neck relationship. Wouldn't it be healthier for patients to comprehend and address these deeper sources of illness? And wouldn't that strategy help doctors feel more fulfilled? Hey, I'm just asking…

Jeff Kane is a physician and writer in Nevada City.