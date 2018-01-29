Jazzercise Grass Valley offers class to raise money for Hospitality House Dinner Fund

Jazzercise Grass Valley has been providing one meal a month for Hospitality House guests.

According to Lynn Maas, instructor and local franchise owner, "The strength we gain in class translates to everyday living. When there's a need in the community, Jazzercise members often join one another to help."

This labor of love began in December 2016 when Jazzercise chose Hospitality House as their annual charity. The goal at that time was to raise $395 needed to keep Utah's Place open for one night. The group raised enough money to support four nights.

This past year, a group of nine Jazzercise women took on the challenge of cooking one meal a month to serve between 65 and 75 Hospitality House guests. Tommie Conlen, who has been a Hospitality House volunteer and donor since the nonprofit's inception, completed the training to be a certified food service server. She also heads the Jazzercise team.

"It's so gratifying to prepare and serve a meal for guests who are so appreciative," Conlen said.

Preparing the monthly meal of baked chicken, vegetarian chili beans with cheese and sour cream, salad, bread and butter and dessert costs about $200. To keep costs down, the Jazzercise team takes advantage of donations provided by the Nevada County Food Bank, local grocery stores and Jazzercise members.

Recommended Stories For You

"There's a donation jar at the Jazzercise desk and support has been fantastic," Conlen said. "People who attend classes give generously," Conlen said.

In the spirit of raising money to keep cooking, Jazzercise Grass Valley is offering a First Saturday of the month classes in exchange for a donation of any amount to Hospitality House Dinner Fund.

Jazzercise classes held on the first Saturday of each month will be open to anyone in the community. There is a 45-minute strength training class at 8 a.m. followed by Dance Mixx at 9 a.m. Jazzercise asks that new members arrive 15 minutes before class to complete a short health waiver.

Jazzercise Grass Valley is located at the Nevada County Horsemen Club, 10600 Bubbling Wells Road, Grass Valley. For more information email lynn@gvjazz.com or call 530-470-0441.

Source: Jazzercise Grass Valley