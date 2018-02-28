James Sandoval, linked to Hot Spot Smoke Shop robbery, sentenced in Nevada County Superior Court

One of three men linked by authorities to the January 2017 robbery of the Hot Spot Smoke Shop has been sentenced to almost 11 years in prison, prosecutors said.

James Edwin Sandoval, 34, is expected to spend over nine years of his 10-year, eight-month sentence behind bars, authorities said.

Sandoval pleaded no contest last month to second-degree robbery and two counts of unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle. He also admitted to a special allegation of using a firearm.

Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger sentenced Sandoval on Monday.

Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson declined comment until Sandoval's two codefendants, who also have entered pleas in the robbery case, are sentenced.

Defense attorney Jennifer Granger, who represents Sandoval, couldn't be reached for comment.

Sandoval's two codefendants — Anthony Richard Vicente and Joseph Daniel Sandoval, both 32 — are scheduled for sentencing on March 16 and April 6, respectively.

Vicente in December pleaded guilty to robbery, possession of a firearm and two counts of vehicle theft.

Joseph Sandoval pleaded no contest last month to charges of unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle and evading an officer. He pleaded no contest to grand theft of a firearm in an unrelated case.

Authorities accused all three men of robbing the smoke shop of cash and electronics. An officer saw them the following day, leading to a police chase that ended in Sacramento. They arrested both Sandovals that day, and found Vicente weeks later.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.