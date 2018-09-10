Jacob Helleib remembered as good father, worker; Joshua Crook faces charge in connection with death

Jacob Halleib was just months away from his five-year anniversary when he died.

Halleib met his wife, Nicole, at 16. They married and had three children, with whom Halleib spent much of his free time.

"He was a really hard worker and a really good dad," Nicole Halleib said. "The worst part is the kids. They're going to have to grow up without a dad."

Halleib, 25, was shot unintentionally Saturday in the 15000 block of Niels Meade Drive in Grass Valley. Authorities pronounced him deceased at 11:15 a.m. Sunday at a Roseville hospital, Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Sullivan and reports state.

Joshua Aaron Crook, 26, faces a charge of willfully discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner in connection with the shooting. Arrested after officers interviewed witnesses, Crook remained Monday in the Nevada County Jail under $10,000 in bond, authorities said.

"I would anticipate you would see an increased charge coming," Sullivan said of Crook.

Recommended Stories For You

Halleib is scheduled for an autopsy today, though it could be delayed. A preliminary cause and manner of death are expected afterward, Sullivan said.

Jacob Halleib

Halleib loved baseball, and he shared that love with his three kids. He also played disc golf with them and enjoyed hiking throughout Nevada County, his wife said.

"He was a really good father," she said.

Rick Dorton, owner of Dorton Drywall, said he worked with Halleib for years. Halleib for about a year worked directly under Dorton.

"He had a good work ethic," Dorton said. "He showed up to work every day. He was a good guy. He loved his kids.

"It's kind of still surreal, to tell you the truth," Dorton added.

Nicole Halleib said she's received several messages from her husband's coworkers, praising him. Jacob Halleib was a man who helped people, she added, and had been an organ donor since age 16.

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone," she said. "A lot of lives have been ruined."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.