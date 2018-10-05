Ivan Natividad: Brave your adventure

The boy's face was smudged brown with dirt caked-on from a two-mile trek littered with rock climbing walls, cargo nets, ball pits and mud crawls.

He was cold, he was battered, and he was tired.

But as he held his medal in his hands, a symbol of an adventure completed, his face shone with a booming smile.

He had set out to try something new, and in doing so, learned more about himself.

I have enjoyed working for The Union, and will always hold a special place in my heart for my experiences here. I hope in some little way I have helped this community through my work, because in the end, that is why I became a journalist. Recommended Stories For You

As some of you may have noticed, I tend to draw parallels with family experiences throughout many of my columns.

So when I put my two-week notice in to our editor Brian Hamilton last week, I couldn't help but think about the mud run my 6-year-old son had just completed in the Bay Area a week prior.

That sense of nostalgic appreciation he had upon finishing the race is something I am currently feeling now, as I count the days down to my departure from The Union.

I had mixed feelings when I was asked to write a farewell column. I felt it was narcissistic to assume people would actually care about someone who was leaving a paper after only serving four and a half years. I mean, I'm far from John Hart territory here. Some would even call me a "short-timer."

But writing this made sense.

I have been contributing a regular column to The Union since April 2017, and have built many relationships with the community through my work as a staff writer covering two different beats, as the content editor, and now as the digital editor.

So it would be cordial to let our readership know why they would no longer see my byline while sifting through their morning paper, or, for that matter, the barrage of daily Facebook posts I send out that I'm sure annoy many of you.

This is also an opportunity to say — thank you.

Thank you for welcoming me into this community which I had no personal connection to, and thank you for all of the wonderful experiences this area has afforded my growing family.

Throughout my adult life I have been somewhat of a transient employee. The longest I had worked anywhere prior to The Union was a two-year stint as a youth advocate in San Francisco's Tenderloin District.

I also never lived in any one place for more than a year, moving from one metropolitan city to the next. I'm not sure why that has been the case, but I often chalk it up to my sense of adventure and trying new things.

So after graduate school, when I had the opportunity to work and live in California's Sierra Foothills, I jumped at the chance.

It was a short drive from my parents house in Roseville, and not too far from my wife's family in San Francisco.

It was definitely an interesting transition for me and my family. A new way of life.

All I had heard about the area was wild animals, wildfires and weed.

Boy was I wrong.

In my short time here I have come to realize that western Nevada County is an area as unique as they come. Our residents and readers have a real sense of history and community that I have not seen anywhere else. Thank you for letting me be a part of that.

This community will always be my family's first home. We've begun to raise our children here, and my wife and I have actually birthed two of our daughters in the very house we purchased in Alta Sierra.

The memories are endless.

From summer days spent at swimming holes along the Yuba River, to frequenting the many family-friendly events the area has to offer.

The image of my kids watching weekend cartoons in the newsroom while I worked to help get the Monday paper together is something I know I will often look back on with fondness.

Although I will now move on to my next adventure, working for San Francisco State University, I plan to continue to live here, as I divvy up my time between Grass Valley and the Bay Area.

I have enjoyed working for The Union, and will always hold a special place in my heart for my experiences here.

I hope in some little way I have helped this community through my work, because in the end, that is why I became a journalist.

Ivan Natividad is Digital Editor at The Union. To contact him call 530-477-4242 or email inatividad@theunion.com.