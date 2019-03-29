It’s time again for The Foundry Sings

TICKETS: $10 Suggested Donation or free when you become a member at $7.50/month, Proceeds go to the Foundry’s building improvement fund

The rafters of the 160 year-old Stone Hall will ring on Wednesday, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, when Rod Baggett, choral conductor at Nevada Union High School and Seven Hills Middle School, along with multi-instrumentalist and singer Jonathan Meredith, will lead dozens of singers unified in song.

This unique countywide experience called "The Foundry Sings" aims to gather people of all ages and singing levels (think professional opera singers to karaoke lovers and amateur show singers), under one roof to share in the power of song.

"I've been to every Foundry Sings except the first one – I'm absolutely hooked now," said Teresa Gaman, a frequent attendee of the event. "We have a great time harmonizing, smiling, and the camaraderie is fun. It's a feel good experience."

How It Works

When attendees first arrive they are given a lyric sheet to a popular contemporary song. Individuals do not need to know how to read music. Mr. Baggett and Mr. Meredith will teach attendees the vocal arrangement. At the end of the evening, after a few practices, everyone comes together to sing the song, which is then filmed and put up on YouTube. Everyone has a grand time and goes home feeling great.

The featured song for this Foundry Sings is the Bill Withers classic "Lean on Me." Withers' childhood in the coal mining town of Slab Fork, West Virginia, was the inspiration for "Lean on Me," which he wrote after he had moved to Los Angeles and found himself missing the strong community ethic of his hometown. It was released in April 1972 as the first single from his second album, Still Bill. It was his first and only number one single on both the soul singles and the Billboard Hot 100.

The Foundry Sings is a quarterly event fundraiser for the Miners Foundry Cultural Center's building improvement fund. For 160 years the historic Miners Foundry Cultural Center has been the hub of arts, culture and community in Nevada County. Each year over 400 events are hosted in its beautiful halls including the following signature events – Fright Night, Psychic Fair, Nevada City Craft Fair, New Year's Eve Bash, and Jerry Bash, among others.

"The Foundry feels like home to me now. It's friendly, festive, and beautifully lit," Gaman said. "The Foundry Sings has made me see its beauty, and, some of the other shows there look amazing."

Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.