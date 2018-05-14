Irrigation workshop hosted by NID Saturday in Penn Valley
May 14, 2018
How to maintain a pasture and improve water management and system efficiency will be the topic of a free workshop on May 19.
The workshop will be held at a private ranch in Penn Valley and feature indoor and outdoor presentations.
Nevada Irrigation District (NID), Nevada County Resource Conservation District and University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources are sponsors of the event.
The primary presenter will be Dan Macon, University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) livestock and natural resources advisor. Workshop topics will include:
Understanding the physical and biological characteristics of soil
Estimating soil moisture
Recommended Stories For You
Types of sprinkler and flood pasture irrigation
Irrigation management and scheduling to improve efficiency
Fertilization strategies
Irrigated pasture forages commonly planted
Grazing management practices for irrigated pastures
The irrigated pasture management workshop will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 19. Participants are asked to bring a chair, walking shoes and sunscreen. Light refreshments will be provided.
Trending In: Local News
- Grass Valley man plans for sex with teen, gets arrested, Nevada County authorities say
- Everything’s a dollar at Grass Valley thrift store benefiting animals
- Charges pending against Grass Valley man in 2016 homicide
- Second suspect arrested in 2016 murder of Donald Ormsby
- High-speed chase from Nevada City to Penn Valley ends with driver in jail
Trending Sitewide
- Grass Valley man plans for sex with teen, gets arrested, Nevada County authorities say
- Everything’s a dollar at Grass Valley thrift store benefiting animals
- Charges pending against Grass Valley man in 2016 homicide
- Second suspect arrested in 2016 murder of Donald Ormsby
- High-speed chase from Nevada City to Penn Valley ends with driver in jail