Irrigation workshop hosted by NID Saturday in Penn Valley

How to maintain a pasture and improve water management and system efficiency will be the topic of a free workshop on May 19.

The workshop will be held at a private ranch in Penn Valley and feature indoor and outdoor presentations.

Nevada Irrigation District (NID), Nevada County Resource Conservation District and University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources are sponsors of the event.

The primary presenter will be Dan Macon, University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) livestock and natural resources advisor. Workshop topics will include:

Understanding the physical and biological characteristics of soil

Estimating soil moisture

Types of sprinkler and flood pasture irrigation

Irrigation management and scheduling to improve efficiency

Fertilization strategies

Irrigated pasture forages commonly planted

Grazing management practices for irrigated pastures

The irrigated pasture management workshop will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 19. Participants are asked to bring a chair, walking shoes and sunscreen. Light refreshments will be provided.