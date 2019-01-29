Interstate 80 rest areas closed yet again

GOLD RUN — Caltrans instituted an emergency closure of both the eastbound and westbound Gold Run State Roadside Rest Areas Tuesday afternoon for repair of waste water treatment system pumps, according to a release.

Both rest areas, which reopened in December following updates to the water delivery and waste water treatment systems, will be closed until further notice. Construction work will include repairs to the waste system treatment pumps and upgrades to the electrical system to improve operating efficiency and better accommodate foreign objects in the waste system.

Public misuse of the waste water treatment system led to pump failure, which requires a closure of the rest areas until repairs to the system can be completed, the release stated. Caltrans would like to remind the public that diapers, feminine products, syringes and leftover food are not appropriate items to flush down rest area toilets.

During construction, motorists can access the east and westbound Donner Summit rest areas located 36 miles east of Gold Run. Weather or other unexpected events may delay or prolong the repairs.

For real-time traffic information, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the free Caltrans QuickMap app on iTunes or Google Play.

Source: Caltrans