Inspired by wildfires, Grass Valley plant sale features native plants for healing the land

At the height of the McCourtney Fire last year, dozens of firetrucks from multiple counties converged on their improvised staging ground, the field at McCourtney and Auburn Roads.

Just a half mile down the road, the Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society made final preparations for its annual Native Plant Sale at North Star House.

The firefighters confined the fire, and the Lobo fire that took place at the same time, took 29 homes and 897 acres. These fires triggered Redbud members to focus on the role that native plants can play in helping land recover after a fire, according to a release.

This inspired the theme of this year's plant sale, "Native Plants for Healing the Land."

The 2018 Redbud Native Plant Sale will be Saturday, Oct. 13 at North Star House in Grass Valley. Visitors will find native plants that can help heal the land in many ways, not only with post-fire recovery but also preventing erosion, retaining moisture, increasing the richness and workability of the soil, improving wildlife habitat and more.

Available plants will include hand-selected, locally adapted, low-water California native trees, shrubs, perennials, grasses and seeds from native plant nurseries. In addition, Redbud members have focused on growing a wide variety of hard-to-find native plants this year.

Expert native-plant gardeners will be available throughout the sale to share information on choosing plants for specific needs and locations, and to highlight pollinator-friendly, drought-tolerant, fire-resistant and lawn-alternative plants.

Featured at the sale will be Redbud's two books, which native-plant gardeners often find helpful: "Wildflowers of Nevada and Placer Counties, California" and "Trees and Shrubs of Nevada and Placer Counties, California." Other plant books, Redbud T-shirts and "Native Plants Live Here!" garden signs will also be available.

The sale is open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. is member appreciation hour, open only to members of the California Native Plant Society. (Those who wish may join at the door.) Organizers recommend bringing boxes or a wagon. The North Star House is at 12075 Auburn Road in Grass Valley.

To volunteer, email volunteer4redbud@gmail.com. For more information, please visit http://www.facebook.com/redbudplantsale.

Source: Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society