Input sought on plans for bicycle, pedestrian improvements in Nevada County

The Nevada County Transportation Commission is seeking input regarding existing and proposed bicycle and pedestrian transportation facilities.

In 2013, Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation creating the Active Transportation Program, which consolidated federal and state transportation programs into a single program with a focus to make California a national leader in active transportation.

As part of the process, the Nevada County Transportation Commission, in coordination with the County of Nevada, City of Grass Valley, City of Nevada City, and Town of Truckee, has contracted with a consulting firm to prepare an Active Transportation Plan. The plan would cover Nevada County and the jurisdictions within.

It will combine previous bicycle and pedestrian planning efforts in both western and eastern Nevada County into one document that will evaluate the needs, identify projects and prioritize recommendations for bicycle and pedestrian improvements by jurisdiction.

The transportation commission seeks input on where improvements, parking facilities, gap closures, etc., are needed. The interactive online map will be available through Oct. 7 at: http://www.nctc.ca.gov/Projects/Nevada-County-Active-Transportation-Plan/index.html

Source: Nevada County Transportation Commission