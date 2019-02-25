Innovation leads to starting a business for Grass Valley duo

Like so many modern inventions, Ray Van Lenten's innovation began in a garage.

Working out of his home in Grass Valley, Van Lenten and his friend, Andrew Slane, were tinkering with a more efficient way to extract cannabis with ethanol. Van Lenten remembers Slane commenting on the poor quality of the steel they had been working with.

"Man this is garbage," said Slane. "We need some true steel."

In 2017, TruSteel became the title for the company Van Lenten now runs as the Chief Technology Officer and head of Research and Development. The company, with about 15 employees who all live in Nevada County, sells falling film evaporators, or machines that extract solvents, specifically for the cannabis industry. The team of 15, however, doesn't just build evaporators, they also operate as consultants, aiding their customers design a lab, pick out equipment and source different items.

Last year, TruSteel made about $4.5 million in sales. In 2019, they have a goal of reaching $45 million.

The main products use ethanol to extract cannabis which, according to Van Lenten, is considered safer than propane and butane. Ethanol can also be quite efficient, as it is repurposed and reused, making the process cheaper for manufacturers.

"(The products) have ethanol recovery systems, which is big for the cannabis and hemp industry," said Van Lenten.

TruSteel has now sold 40 to 50 units which are priced anywhere between $100,000 to $1.3 million per product, according to Van Lenten. Recently, the TruSteel team has been developing even higher quality evaporators, the AutoVap100 and AutoVap300, and are working to break into a new industry — pharmaceuticals.

While TruSteel gets its parts from all over the world, including Italy, China, and Germany, its products are assembled and sold from Grass Valley, which has some local residents excited.

"This industry brings in legitimate jobs," said Nevada County resident, Harry Bennet. "It's what Grass Valley needs."

