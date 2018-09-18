Inmate walks away from Washington Ridge Conservation Camp

Local authorities are searching for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp early Tuesday morning.

Justin Jay Tyquiengco, 22, was discovered missing at approximately 5:30 a.m. when staff at the fire camp, which is run by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, was conducting count. He was last seen at the 3:30 a.m. count, according to a release.

Tyquiengco was serving a six-year sentence for second-degree robbery with the use of a firearm, with a one-year consecutive sentence in Alameda County. He would have been eligible for parole next August.

In March 2015, Tyquiengco was arrested with another man and a juvenile in connection with an early morning armed robbery that culminated in a police chase.

The three suspects approached the male victim with a sawed-off shotgun in Richmond at about 1:45 a.m., then took cash and other personal items from the man, according to news reports at the time of the incident.

The victim was able to give officers a general description of the suspects and suspect vehicle, and they were subsequently spotted by an El Cerrito police officer on Interstate 80. A pursuit ensued, ending in San Francisco.

Officers recovered a short-barreled bolt action rifle used in the robbery in the suspects' vehicle, along with all of the victim's belongings.

Tyquiengco is described as approximately 5-foot-10, weighing 174 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone who sees him should call 911 or law enforcement authorities immediately. Anyone having information about or knowledge of his location can contact the camp watch commander at 257-2181, ext. 4173.

