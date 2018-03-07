Indivisible Women of Nevada County to host congressional candidate forum

Indivisible Women of Nevada County is scheduled to host a candidate forum for the women of Nevada County from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Foothill Events Center, according to a release.

Three women candidates will join the conversation, including Jessica Holcombe of Auburn, Marty Walters of Quincy and Audrey Denney of Chico. In addition, attendees can visit the candidates and Indivisible Women's Interest Teams who lead efforts in the community to improve education, the environment, women's rights, racial justice, healthcare, gun safety and reaching across the aisle to engage with constituents from all political backgrounds.

Indivisible Women is a results-oriented collective of local women who are committed to engaging more fully to transform our political process. Nationwide, Indivisible started in January 2016 and now includes over 6,000 groups.

All women are welcome to join this Sunday's event. More information is available at http://www.indivisiblewomen.org or on Facebook at Indivisible Women Nevada County.

Source: Indivisible Women of Nevada County