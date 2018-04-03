Indivisible Women of Nevada County hosts April environmental action gather-up
April 3, 2018
Indivisible Women of Nevada County will host an Environmental Action Forum for the women of Nevada County from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Foothill Events Center.
The gathering will focus on how small changes in our personal choices can make a big difference in combating climate change, according to a release. The discussion will be about how our representatives are voting and about upcoming policy changes that need our attention.
Indivisible Women is a results-oriented collective of local women who are committed to engaging more fully to transform our political process. Hundreds of women from across the region have gathered at Indivisible Women events over the past year to become informed, learn how to take effective political action and be supported.
All women are welcome to join Sunday's event and engage directly with any teams of interest. More information is available at http://www.indivisiblewomen.org or on Facebook at Indivisible Women Nevada County.
Source: Indivisible Women of Nevada County
