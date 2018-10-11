Indivisible Women Nevada County to hold day of direct action

Everyone is invited to join Indivisible Women Nevada County and a full lineup of candidates for a day of direct action from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City, according to a release.

Indivisible women voted to endorse the following candidates for the November election: U.S. Congress District 1 Audrey Denney, First State Assembly District Caleen Sisk, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon, Nevada County Board of Education Kate Wanamaker, Grass Valley City Council Hilary Hodge, Nevada Irrigation District Division 1 Ricki Heck, and NID Division 4, Laura Peters. Wanamaker and Heck were appointed to their positions and will not be on the ballot.

Members also voted to recommend: U.S. Senate Diane Feinstein, State Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis, State Controller Betty Yee, State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Secretary of State Alex Padilla, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, Grass Valley City Council Bob Branstrom and NID Division 2 Bruce Herring.

For more information, check out Indivisible Women Nevada County's Facebook events page.