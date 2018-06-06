Incumbent Diaz takes big lead in Nevada County clerk-recorder race

UPDATE: 11:30 p.m.

4th and final update tonight! Clerk-recorder: Elise Strickler: 2,120. Mary Anne Davis: 2,166. Greg Diaz: 10,099. — Alan Riquelmy (@ARiquelmy) June 6, 2018

Greg Diaz, who has served as Nevada County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar since 2007, faced two challengers this time around: Mary Anne Davis, event manager for The Union, and county analyst Elise Strickler, who worked for Diaz previously in the elections office.

Strickler and Davis had both cited concerns with Diaz's performance on the job as the reason they decided to run. Diaz, meanwhile, defended his position and said his experience cannot be discounted.

It seemed that voters agreed with the incumbent. As of press time, with 12,803 votes tabulated, Diaz was overwhelmingly in the lead with 9,108 votes. Strickler and Davis were 21 votes apart, at 1,837 and 1,858 votes, respectively. See this story at TheUnion.com for more up-to-date results.

With more than 71 percent of the vote, it appeared there would be no run-off in November. Diaz wouldn't need a run-off by earning more than 50 percent of the vote this go round.

Diaz was appointed to the position of clerk-recorder in 2007, won his first four-year term in 2010 by beating challenger Barry Pruett, and ran unopposed in 2014.

The elections office was the subject of Nevada County Grand Jury reports in 2012, 2014 and 2017 that found inadequate poll worker training. Diaz, however, pointed to a positive review of the November 2016 election process by observers from the California Secretary of State's office.

He also noted Nevada County being chosen as a pilot county for the implementation of the Voters Choice Act as a huge accomplishment. He said that was a reason he chose to run again, because this was a project he wanted to see to completion.

Strickler, who currently works as an analyst in the Nevada County CEO office, said she believed the elections office could be run more smoothly. Specifically, she said, communication, not just to the Board of Supervisors and internal offices, but also the community at large, should be improved.

Davis pointed to three decades in marketing, project management, event management, public relations and nonprofit service and said she has the management chops to run the office successfully.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.