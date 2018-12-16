InConcert Sierra conductor Ken Hardin passes baton (VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY)

InConcert Sierra Master Chorale and Orchestra conductor Ken Hardin stepped down following the weekend's holiday chorale concert series but wants fans to know that he plans to remain InConcert's artistic director and conductor of its annual Sierra Orchestra concert held in the fall.

Hardin has been at the helm of the Master Chorale since its inception in 2008 and has formed many lasting friendships with the singers, fusing their talents with the InConcert Sierra orchestra to produce the current production.

Hardin wrote a farewell address in the weekend's program.

"I am unable to express in words what the past eleven years have meant to me professionally and personally," Hardin wrote. "It's been an incredible and memorable adventure and life experience for which I am very grateful."

Hardin went on to state he will be relishing more time in his schedule as a result.

Allison Skinner has gladly accepted the baton from Hardin and will take over as the new director of the Sierra Master Chorale and Orchestra after the first of the new year and has already begun planning the spring concerts which will take place May 19 and 21, 2019.